Atria Investments Inc Acquires 4,201 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 127,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Level Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $386,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Axis Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $65.08 and a 1 year high of $86.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.7001 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

