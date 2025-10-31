Truist Financial Corporation $TFC Stake Lessened by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,246 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% during the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Motco increased its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 60.0% during the second quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $44.29 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.56 and a twelve month high of $49.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $42.72. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Truist Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.7%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TFC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.59.

Truist Financial Profile



Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

