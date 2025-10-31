Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Has $180,000 Position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF $KBWD

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 19.4% during the first quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

KBWD stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.75. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1475 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

