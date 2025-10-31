Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Strs Ohio cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,635 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $42,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 105,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,954,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 18.9% in the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ AEP opened at $121.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.41. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $122.85.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 price target on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $543,250.00. Following the sale, the director owned 40,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,567.70. This trade represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 11,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,243,522 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

