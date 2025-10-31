Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Takes $297,000 Position in Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 130.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Hasbro by 489.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Hasbro by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $76.55 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.60.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 82.17%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.83%.

Insider Transactions at Hasbro

In other news, insider Timothy J. Kilpin sold 8,557 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.44, for a total value of $696,882.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 44,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,607,873.44. This trade represents a 16.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

