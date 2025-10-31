Impact Partnership Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,585,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,118,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 329.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,904,000 after buying an additional 474,776 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 64.8% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,083,000 after purchasing an additional 158,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler set a $180.00 price objective on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $274.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $200.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,642.92. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total value of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 43,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $159.98 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.28 and a 52 week high of $292.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.12 and a 200-day moving average of $201.73.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 26.62%.The company had revenue of $219.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Profile

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.