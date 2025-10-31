Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,979,629.35. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,558.47. This trade represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 49,115 shares of company stock valued at $12,232,985 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $232.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

