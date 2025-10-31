Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP Shares Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 41,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,891.17. The trade was a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $261.53 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.22 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The stock has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $1.54 dividend. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.54.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

