Spire Wealth Management Has $2.73 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $569,000. Markel Group Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.2% in the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 68,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 11.6% in the second quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $466.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $478.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $385.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $1.32. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 792.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 27.000-28.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on HCA shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $473.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.