Daymark Wealth Partners LLC Has $923,000 Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,407 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 111,636 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $18,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,180 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,561 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 10,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $200.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.08. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $128.88 and a 1 year high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($10.44) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $249.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

