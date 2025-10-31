Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,389 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.5% in the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. KeyCorp cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.85.

CyberArk Software Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $516.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -153.26 and a beta of 1.01. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $271.68 and a 12-month high of $526.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $482.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.