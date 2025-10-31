Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $317.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.52. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a one year low of $292.97 and a one year high of $352.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.02. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

