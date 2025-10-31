Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 33,999 SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF $SHM

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SHM opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $48.51.

SPDR Nuveen ICE Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

