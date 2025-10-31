Trane Technologies plc $TT Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 97.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $447.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $416.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $417.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.29.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

