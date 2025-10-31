Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. $MUFG

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 39.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,880 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MUFG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MUFG opened at $15.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.38. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $16.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.20.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

