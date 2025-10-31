Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 45 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 46.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,873,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,740,000 after acquiring an additional 907,073 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 496,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,995,000 after acquiring an additional 161,350 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 475,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,605,000 after acquiring an additional 97,941 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3,235,614.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 453,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,333,000 after acquiring an additional 452,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 447,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,589,000 after acquiring an additional 87,395 shares in the last quarter.

SMH stock opened at $363.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $322.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.58. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.52. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $170.11 and a 1-year high of $372.78.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

