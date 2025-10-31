Spire Wealth Management Sells 6,414 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,414 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 11,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $104.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $56.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

