Hantz Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 65.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,612,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,019,000 after acquiring an additional 637,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 57.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,405,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,341,000 after acquiring an additional 512,567 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $67,315,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 721,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,722,000 after acquiring an additional 222,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 33.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 510,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 127,543 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,600 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $224,848.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,153 shares in the company, valued at $583,621.09. The trade was a 27.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE opened at $138.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.69. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $115.59 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Analysts expect that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.90.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

