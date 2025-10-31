Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.9% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 601,326.3% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 4,113,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,737,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,072 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $625.24 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $634.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $571.00. The firm has a market cap of $778.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.