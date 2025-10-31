Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,136 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Campbell’s by 923.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Campbell’s by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell’s by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Campbell’s in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Campbell’s stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The Campbell’s Company has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $47.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.02.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 5.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Campbell’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is presently 78.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Campbell’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Campbell’s from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Campbell’s has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $34.82.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

