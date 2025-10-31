Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $127.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Microsoft’s Post-Earnings Dip Is a Buy-the-Pause Moment
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- NVIDIA’s Billion-Dollar Bet Puts Nokia Back in the Growth Game
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Hold Ratings, High Rewards? 3 Stocks That Could Defy Expectations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.