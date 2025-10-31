Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 200.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $418,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 7,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1%

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $127.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.60. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $102.24 and a 52-week high of $136.42.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.