AMH Equity Ltd Buys 6,000 Shares of Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

AMH Equity Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Ducommun accounts for 3.6% of AMH Equity Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. AMH Equity Ltd’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 40.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,653 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,318,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 767,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after acquiring an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Ducommun Stock Performance

DCO stock opened at $91.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. Ducommun Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.76 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.38.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Ducommun’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

About Ducommun

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

