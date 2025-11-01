Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.2260 and last traded at $4.2260. 452 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.2960.

Firm Capital Property Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.37.

Firm Capital Property Trust Company Profile

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders. The Trust's plan is to own as well as to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, and net lease convenience retail.

