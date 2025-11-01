Seaport Res Ptn Has Negative Outlook for Navient Q4 Earnings

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Navient in a report released on Thursday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Navient’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Navient’s FY2026 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter. Navient had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Bank of America downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Navient from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.83.

Navient stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.34. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a current ratio of 9.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 48,575 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Navient by 1.4% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 214,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently -118.52%.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

