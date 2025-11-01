Swiss Life (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Shares Up 2.2% – Should You Buy?

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,064.8262 and last traded at $1,064.8262. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 350% from the average daily volume of 111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,041.95.
Swiss Life Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,057.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,022.15.
About Swiss Life
Swiss Life Holding AG provides life, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, Asset Managers, and Other segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.
