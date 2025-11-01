Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.4475 and last traded at $14.4046. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWSRF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.28.

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.

