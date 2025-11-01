Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Should You Buy?

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.4475 and last traded at $14.4046. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CWSRF shares. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Chartwell Retirement Residences Stock Performance
Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile
Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada’s seniors, committed to its vision of Making People’s Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care.
