HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. $HASI Shares Purchased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 80.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,131 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 441.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,997,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,404,000 after buying an additional 1,628,182 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,058,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,371,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,345,000 after buying an additional 374,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 7.0% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,020,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,811,000 after buying an additional 330,314 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 0.0%

HASI stock opened at $27.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 10.81 and a quick ratio of 10.81. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 108.39%.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Stories

