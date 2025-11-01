Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for BCML FY2025 Earnings

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 EPS estimates for Bay Commercial Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bay Commercial Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.48 per share.

Bay Commercial Bank (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.06). Bay Commercial Bank had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 million.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bay Commercial Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

NASDAQ BCML opened at $27.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $297.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bay Commercial Bank has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $30.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bay Commercial Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Bay Commercial Bank by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 90,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 26,070 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Bay Commercial Bank by 35.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 88,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bay Commercial Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Bay Commercial Bank in the first quarter worth about $501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.16% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This is a boost from Bay Commercial Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Bay Commercial Bank’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

