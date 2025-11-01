Short Interest in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE) Increases By 171.7%

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DCRE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,400 shares, an increase of 171.7% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 32,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC now owns 14,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF by 768.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period.

DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of DCRE opened at $52.11 on Friday. DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.90.

About DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF

The DoubleLine Commercial Real Estate ETF (DCRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade commercial real estate debt securities of any maturity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation.

