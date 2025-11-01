iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Trading Down 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.12 and last traded at $51.31. Approximately 168,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 359,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.36.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,372,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,249,000 after buying an additional 768,828 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 113,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 8,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

