D-BOX Technologies (TSE:DBO) Trading 1.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSE:DBO – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.43. Approximately 86,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 441,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$95.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.62.

About D-BOX Technologies

D-BOX redefines and creates realistic, immersive and haptic entertainment experiences by providing whole-body feedback and stimulating the imagination through movement. Haptics essentially allows for sensations that would be perceived if the body were to interact directly with physical objects. This expertise explains why D-BOX has collaborated with some of the world’s best companies to tell captivating stories.

