Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:NUGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company's stock are short sold.

Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NUGO opened at $41.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.23. Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $41.85.

About Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF

The Nuveen Growth Opportunities ETF (NUGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in large-cap US stocks selected for growth, quality, and value factors. The fund utilizes the Natixis\u002FNYSE non-transparent model.

