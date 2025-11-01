Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 80.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,516 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 141.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of MRK opened at $86.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.80. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.31 and a 1-year high of $105.07. The stock has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.37.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently commented on MRK. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRK
Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.