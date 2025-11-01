First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Shares Up 0.5% – What’s Next?

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $93.19 and last traded at $93.03. Approximately 7,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 19,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.60.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $460.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000.

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FNY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of mid-cap growth stocks selected by AlphaDex selection methodology from the S&P 400 Index. FNY was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

