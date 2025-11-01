Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Science Applications International Co. $SAIC

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Science Applications International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Science Applications International by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $93.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.56 and a 200 day moving average of $110.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.44. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $156.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The information technology services provider reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.400-9.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

SAIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.10.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

