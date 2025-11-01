AlphaQuest LLC Decreases Holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,912 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,987,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,074 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,206,000 after buying an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 1,059,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,192,000 after buying an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 879,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 861,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Up 0.2%

Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.42.

Kennedy-Wilson Announces Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $135.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.98 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently -71.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennedy-Wilson presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $9.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

