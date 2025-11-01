AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Rayonier by 8,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.30 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 68.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

