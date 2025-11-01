AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rayonier Inc. $RYN

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 173.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Rayonier by 8,272.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Rayonier by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Rayonier by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Rayonier Stock Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.84 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.53.
Rayonier Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.02%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RYN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYN
About Rayonier
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Rayonier
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Amazon Earnings: 3 Catalysts That Could Drive Shares to $300
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Why Chipotle Stock May Bounce After a Brutal Sell-Off
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Why VGT May Be a Smarter Bet Than Chasing Individual Tech Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.