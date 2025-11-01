AlphaQuest LLC Grows Holdings in Chewy $CHWY

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 13.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 14.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $312,601.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 276,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,903,047.94. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 4,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $151,670.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,567.93. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,311. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY opened at $33.68 on Friday. Chewy has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). Chewy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.280-0.330 EPS. Analysts predict that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Chewy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.84.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

