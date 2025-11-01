AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 3,747 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. $LTC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 87.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $200,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in LTC Properties by 5.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in LTC Properties during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LTC Properties by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.10 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.46.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dec 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 615.0%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.27%.

LTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Friday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of LTC Properties from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

