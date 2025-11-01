Coursera, Inc. $COUR Shares Sold by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its position in Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Coursera were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 1,848.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Coursera by 85.9% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COUR opened at $8.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.40. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.79.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 6.19%.The firm had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Coursera has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Coursera in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Coursera from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coursera from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.36.

In other news, CAO Michele M. Meyers sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 234,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,209.65. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alan B. Cardenas sold 24,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $274,389.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 258,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,979.64. This trade represents a 8.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 184,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,134 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform in the United States, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Enterprise, and Degrees. The company offers guided projects, courses, and specializations, as well as online degrees; and certificates for entry-level professional, non-entry level professional, university, and MasterTrack.

