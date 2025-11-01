Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. $SPB Stock Position Lowered by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC lessened its position in Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Free Report) by 52.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,898 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 82.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1,433.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 95,095 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 48.3% during the first quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPB. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Spectrum Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $75.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

SPB stock opened at $53.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.81. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.99 and a 12 month high of $96.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.39.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $699.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.13 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 2.56%.The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 70.15%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

