Twin City Private Wealth LLC Acquires 7,326 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Twin City Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,326 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Twin City Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 84,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,909,000 after buying an additional 887,415 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 34.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $74.95 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.57.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

