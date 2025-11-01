JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.28 and last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 13056999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.4461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JEPQ. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,506 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.