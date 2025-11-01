JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $59.28 and last traded at $59.22, with a volume of 13056999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.4461 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
