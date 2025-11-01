Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 221 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $243.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock opened at $178.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.10 and a one year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.17%.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

