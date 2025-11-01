T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF $TSPA Shares Acquired by NBZ Investment Advisors LLC

NBZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Free Report) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,396 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF comprises 5.0% of NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF were worth $8,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSPA. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 1,484.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,916,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605,821 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 1,251.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,247,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,482 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 545.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 742,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after acquiring an additional 627,581 shares during the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 142.8% in the 1st quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 948,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,360,000 after purchasing an additional 557,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 213,486.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 495,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after purchasing an additional 495,289 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TSPA opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.14. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $43.53.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T.

