HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Sells 20,226 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF $SCHH

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,226 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $267,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 455,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 22,622 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $21.09 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $23.42. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

