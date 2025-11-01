Balentine LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

Balentine LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 95.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,391 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 593,415.6% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 45,617,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,728,910,000 after acquiring an additional 45,609,923 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,098,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917,307 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,855,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,154,000 after acquiring an additional 417,922 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 5,068,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,325,000 after acquiring an additional 323,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,292,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.69. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $81.67 and a 52 week high of $83.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

