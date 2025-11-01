Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases 490 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2,982.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,384,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,413 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth about $106,458,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 270.2% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 984,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,043,000 after buying an additional 718,720 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,185,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,406,000 after buying an additional 687,868 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KMB opened at $119.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.06. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a one year low of $116.26 and a one year high of $150.45.

Kimberly-Clark ( NASDAQ:KMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 184.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on KMB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.78.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

