Versarien (LON:VRS) Shares Down 28.6% – Time to Sell?

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 28.6% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 and last traded at GBX 0.01. 266,404,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 115,725,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 655.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £600,996.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.13.

Versarien plc provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology Business and Mature Business. It offers Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

