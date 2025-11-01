Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK

Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 47.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crown by 45.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 161.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Crown by 74.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Crown stock opened at $97.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.73. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.98 and a 52-week high of $109.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 7.79%.The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $3,720,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 462,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,464,351.36. This represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W cut Crown from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Crown from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

Get Our Latest Report on CCK

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.